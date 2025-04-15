Matt Rempe News: Two points against Panthers

Rempe produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Florida.

The rugged winger got the Rangers on the board midway through the first period, then helped set up Jonny Brodzinski for the team's final tally late in the third. It was Rempe's first multi-point performance of the season, and the 22-year-old has seen more consistent shifts in April as New York officially dropped out of the playoff race. Over his five appearances this month, Rempe has averaged 11:10 in ice time while delivering one goal, three points, four PIM and 12 hits.