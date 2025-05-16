Matthew Knies Injury: Status uncertain for Game 7

Knies (undisclosed) was injured in Game 6 versus the Panthers on Friday and is questionable to play in Game 7 on Sunday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Knies played 13:01 in Game 6, but he was laboring through many of his shifts after taking a hit late in the first period. The winger's potential absence stretches thin the Maple Leafs' wing depth. If he can't play, Nicholas Robertson could draw into the lineup, though Max Pacioretty would be most likely to get a top-six promotion for Game 7.