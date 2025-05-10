Matthew Knies News: Two points in Game 3 loss
Knies recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss against the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Knies recorded three goals in the first-round series against the Senators, but he's already topped that in the first three games of this matchup against the Panthers. He also recorded a one-goal, one-assist performance in Game 1, so he's on a run of four points over his last three appearances. The left winger had a career-best campaign in the 2024-25 regular season with 58 points across 78 outings, and he's translating that success into the playoffs as well.
