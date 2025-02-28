Matthew Poitras Injury: Could play Saturday

Head coach Joe Sacco said Friday that Poitras (lower body) made it through practice well and could be an option for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Poitras sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Islanders, but it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a significant ailment. The Bruins will likely wait to see how he fares during Saturday's morning skate before determining his status, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.