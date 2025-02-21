Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Savoie headshot

Matthew Savoie News: Set for team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Savoie will be recalled from AHL Bakersfield ahead of Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Savoie is expected to make his Oilers debut and just his second NHL appearance in the contest. The 21-year-old is projected to play alongside Leon Draisaitl at even strength, though many forwards in the Oilers' top six occasionally see shifts skipped. Savoie has excelled in the AHL this season to the tune of 37 points over 45 appearances and has been practicing with the big club this week prior to his call-up becoming official.

