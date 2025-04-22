Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Game-time call for Game 1

Tkachuk (groin) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Lightning in Game 1, according to Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson.

Head coach Paul Maurice relayed that Tkachuk, who skated on the second line during Tuesday's morning skate, will continue to be evaluated by the team's doctors leading up to puck drop. The 27-year-old Tkachuk last suited up with the Panthers on Feb. 8, though his groin injury occurred at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He will need to be activated off long-term injured reserve if he ends up being available for Game 1. Tkachuk supplied 22 goals and 57 points over 52 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, which marks the fourth straight campaign that he's produced over a point-per-game.