Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Trending in right direction
Head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Tkachuk (groin) will skate on off days ahead of the playoffs, and the 27-year-old could be available for Game 1 of Florida's first-round series, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Tkachuk sustained an injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off and has been sidelined since then. The Panthers announced in early March that the 27-year-old would miss the remainder of the regular season, but he's slated to be evaluated in the days leading up to the team's first-round playoff series. Tkachuk will likely be a game-time decision for Game 1, but even if he isn't cleared for that matchup, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up later in the series.
