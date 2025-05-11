Matthew Tkachuk News: Manages power-play assist

Tkachuk logged a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Tkachuk's ice time has bounced back in the second round. His 17:30 in Sunday's contest was his lowest total in four games versus Toronto after he peaked at 16:32 over five games in the first round versus the Lightning. The winger has gone six outings without a goal but has four assists, including three on the power play, in that span. He's at eight points (six on the power play), 12 shots on net, 12 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-1 rating over nine playoff outings. Tkachuk may not be at 100 percent after a long-term groin injury, but he appears to be improving and should be a steady source of physicality throughout the playoffs.