Mattias Ekholm

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Doubtful in round two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 11:20am

Ekholm (undisclosed) is reportedly making progress but is unlikely to be available until after the second round, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Monday.

Ekholm will not only need the Oilers to get past the Kings in the first round -- the series is currently tied 2-2 -- but probably make it to the Western Conference Finals. Getting the veteran back would certainly bolster the Oilers' blue line, considering he put up a solid 33 points in 65 regular-season games when healthy this year.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
