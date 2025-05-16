Mattias Ekholm Injury: Unavailable for Games 1 and 2

Per Ryan Rishaug of TSN, Ekholm (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Games 1 and 2 in the Western Conference Final, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Knoblauch is optimistic that Ekholm will return at some point in Round 3 as he has missed 21 of the Oilers' last 22 games, seeing only 1:52 of ice time April 11 in his only game since March 26 versus Dallas. Ekholm had nine goals, 24 assists, 143 shots on goal and 95 blocked shots across 65 regular-season games in 2024-25.