Mattias Havelid News: Signs entry-level deal

Havelid signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Havelid had an assist across 19 regular-season appearances with Linkopings of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25. Although that's not much offensive production, keep in mind that the 21-year-old defenseman was competing against men. He had more impact on offense with Djurgardens of HockeyAllsvenskan, which is Sweden's second-tier league, recording two goals and 14 points across 18 regular-season outings this year. Havelid will probably start his time in North America in the minors, but he could develop into an impact player for the Sharks after being selected with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.