Mattias Janmark News: Buries go-ahead goal

Janmark scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Janmark has scored twice over five playoff contests, matching his goal total from 80 regular-season appearances. The defensive forward has added five shots on net, six hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating this postseason. While he's providing a little depth scoring, its unlikely to be a consistent part of his production as long as he's playing on the fourth line.