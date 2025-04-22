Mattias Janmark News: Pots goal in Game 1 loss

Janmark scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Janmark ended a 30-game goal drought with his tally early in the third period. The 32-year-old forward saw a larger role as the Oilers were banged up late in the regular season, but he was back on the fourth line Monday with the team at nearly full healthy at forward. Janmark put up 18 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 80 regular-season games, and given his place in the lineup, he likely won't be much of a factor on offense in the postseason.