Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Janmark headshot

Mattias Janmark News: Pots goal in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Janmark scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Janmark ended a 30-game goal drought with his tally early in the third period. The 32-year-old forward saw a larger role as the Oilers were banged up late in the regular season, but he was back on the fourth line Monday with the team at nearly full healthy at forward. Janmark put up 18 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 80 regular-season games, and given his place in the lineup, he likely won't be much of a factor on offense in the postseason.

Mattias Janmark
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now