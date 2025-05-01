Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Janmark headshot

Mattias Janmark News: Slings helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Janmark logged an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Janmark finished the first round with three points over six games, which is decent work given his bottom-six role. He's added five shots on net, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating. Janmark is a lock to stay in the lineup thanks to his defensive work, and he'll get to face one of his former teams, the Golden Knights, in the second round.

Mattias Janmark
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now