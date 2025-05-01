Mattias Janmark News: Slings helper in win
Janmark logged an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.
Janmark finished the first round with three points over six games, which is decent work given his bottom-six role. He's added five shots on net, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating. Janmark is a lock to stay in the lineup thanks to his defensive work, and he'll get to face one of his former teams, the Golden Knights, in the second round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now