Mattias Janmark News: Slings helper in win

Janmark logged an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Janmark finished the first round with three points over six games, which is decent work given his bottom-six role. He's added five shots on net, seven hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating. Janmark is a lock to stay in the lineup thanks to his defensive work, and he'll get to face one of his former teams, the Golden Knights, in the second round.