Matvei Michkov News: Secures rookie goals title

Michkov scored twice on seven shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Michkov's late burst of offense in the season finale secured the rookie goals title for him this season. He tallied 26 goals, one ahead of San Jose's Macklin Celebrini, and both first-year forwards finished 2024-25 at 63 points. They trailed Montreal blueliner Lane Hutson (66 points) in the overall scoring race. Michkov was as impressive as advertised, but one of those three skaters may not even end up as a Calder Trophy finalist if Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf gets nominated instead. In addition to his 63 points, Michkov racked up 200 shots on net and a minus-18 rating over 80 appearances.