Max Domi News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Domi produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist Wednesday in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win over the Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round series.

It's the first multi-point performance of the postseason for Domi, who's picked up two goals and four points in eight games. The power-play point was also his first since March 10, as he helped set up a Max Pacioretty tally late in the first period. Domi managed just eight goals and 33 points in 74 regular-season appearances, but he's providing solid secondary scoring for Toronto in the playoffs.