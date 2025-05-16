Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Pacioretty headshot

Max Pacioretty News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Pacioretty is up to two goals and six points over six games in the second round. His tally Friday gave the Maple Leafs a little more breathing room late in the third period as they managed to rebound from three straight losses to force Game 7. Pacioretty is up to eight points, 13 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff appearances. He could be a candidate to see more minutes if Matthew Knies (undisclosed) is unable to suit up in Sunday's Game 7.

Max Pacioretty
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now