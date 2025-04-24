Max Pacioretty News: Set to return Thursday

Pacioretty is slated to return to the lineup in Game 3 against Ottawa on Thursday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty will step into a third-line role, playing alongside Max Domi and Bobby McMann. Additionally, the 36-year-old Pacioretty will link up with the No. 2 power-play unit, giving him top-end fantasy value heading into Game 3. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he generated just three helpers to go with 32 shots and 47 hits.