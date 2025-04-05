Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Sasson headshot

Max Sasson News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Sasson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Sasson had two goals, four assists and 25 shots on goal in 24 NHL games before he was reassigned to the AHL on March 31. Sasson had a goal in two AHL games since he was sent down to Abbotsford. The Canucks have 11 healthy forwards heading into Saturday's home tilt with Anaheim and Sasson could enter the lineup if Nils Aman (undisclosed) is unable to play.

Max Sasson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now