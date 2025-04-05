Max Sasson News: Recalled from AHL

Sasson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Sasson had two goals, four assists and 25 shots on goal in 24 NHL games before he was reassigned to the AHL on March 31. Sasson had a goal in two AHL games since he was sent down to Abbotsford. The Canucks have 11 healthy forwards heading into Saturday's home tilt with Anaheim and Sasson could enter the lineup if Nils Aman (undisclosed) is unable to play.