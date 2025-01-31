Melvin Fernstrom News: Included in deal to Pittsburgh

Fernstrom was traded to the Penguins from the Canucks on Friday, along with Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais and a conditional first-round pick, in exchange for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor.

Fernstrom didn't even spend a full year in the Canucks' system after being drafted 93rd overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger had 18 points over 12 contests in Sweden's U20 junior league before earning a promotion to Orebro HK's senior club. He has eight points over 35 contests in the SHL, but he's got good offensive instincts and simply needs more time to develop. For now, he's another prospect in the cupboard for the Penguins and likely won't be a challenger for an NHL role for multiple years.