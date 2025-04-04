Mika Zibanejad Injury: Not practicing Friday

Zibanejad (illness) is not at practice Friday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Zibanejad has struggled this season with only 16 goals and 35 assists across 75 games, his worst season since 2017-18 when he managed 27 goals and 20 assists in 72 appearances. Zibanejad should be considered a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's matinee in New Jersey. Should he be unable to play, look for Nicolas Aube-Kubel to enter the lineup.