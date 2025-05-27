Mikael Granlund News: Snags power-play assist

Granlund recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Granlund has earned three points over four games in this series, with all of his production coming on the power play. The 33-year-old is at 10 points, 29 shots on net, 37 hits, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 17 playoff outings. He was shuffled into a middle-six role Tuesday, but Granlund still plays an important two-way game as one of the Stars' most versatile forwards.