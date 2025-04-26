Fantasy Hockey
Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Contributes power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Matheson recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Matheson picked up his first point of the playoffs on the Canadiens' last goal of the game. The defenseman has added seven shots on net, six hits and three blocked shots over three postseason contests. Matheson is still playing in a top-four role and on the second power-play unit, but his role in the playoffs will be primarily a defensive one.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
