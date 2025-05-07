Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen News: Back-to-back hat tricks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Rantanen scored three goals on five shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Rantanen's natural hat trick came over a span of 7:55 in the second period. The third goal, a power-play tally at 16:38 of the frame, stood as the game-winner. This was Rantanen's second game in a row with a hat trick in one period. The 28-year-old winger has compiled 15 points over eight postseason outings, with all but one of those points coming in the last four contests. He's added 29 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.

