Mikko Rantanen News: Pots winner in revenge game

Rantanen score the game-winning goal Monday and added two assists, one on the power play, in the Stars' 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 28-year-old winger began the campaign with Colorado, and he may have helped end the Avs' season with his huge performance Monday. Rantanen had produced just one assist through the first four games of the series, but after springing to life Monday, he'll take plenty of momentum into Game 6 on Thursday as the Stars look to punch their tickets to the second round.