Mikko Rantanen News: Supplies assist in win

Rantanen logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Given his recent success, a one-assist performance is a little quiet from Rantanen. Over the last seven games, he's logged at least three points on five separate occasions. The 28-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 10 assists, 32 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating across 11 playoff outings. Rantanen will look to add to his totals in Game 5 on Thursday as the Stars try to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.