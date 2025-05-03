Mikko Rantanen News: Torments former team in Game 7

Rantanen had a hat trick and one assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Over the final 12:11 of the contest, Rantanen pulled the Stars back from the brink, and he did so against his former team. Per Sportsnet, he is the first player in NHL playoff history with a third-period, Game 7 hat trick. This was also his second consecutive four-point performance, and the winger finished the round with five goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over seven appearances. Now that his offense is looking lively, Rantanen is well-positioned to be a leader for the Stars in the second round.