Miro Heiskanen Injury: Joining team on road

Heiskanen (knee) will travel with the Stars to Colorado ahead of Game 6 against the Avalanche on Thursday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Wednesday.

Heiskanen accompanied the Stars for their road trip to Colorado for Games 3 and 4, but didn't dress for either of those games, so his traveling doesn't necessarily mean he'll play Thursday. Still, Heiskanen is continuing to make progress, and his situation is worth monitoring. The 25-year-old had five goals and 25 points across 50 outings during the regular season.