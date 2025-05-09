Miro Heiskanen Injury: Not playing Friday

Heiskanen (knee) has been ruled out of Game 2 in Winnipeg on Friday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Heiskanen has been out of action since Jan. 28 when he suffered a knee injury. Heiskanen will miss his 40th straight game. He has been practicing with the Stars and could return as early as Sunday when the Stars return home for Game 3. Heiskanen had five goals and 20 assists across 50 regular-season games in 2024-25.