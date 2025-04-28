Miro Heiskanen Injury: Not playing Monday

Heiskanen (knee) won't play against Colorado on Monday in Game 5, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Despite participating in Monday's morning skate, Heiskanen will miss his 37th straight game. He has been a regular at practices during the playoffs, but it remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Heiskanen generated five goals, 25 points, 108 shots on net and 85 blocked shots across 50 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.