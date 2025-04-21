Miro Heiskanen Injury: Not ready to return

Heiskanen (knee) won't play against Colorado on Monday in Game 2, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Heiskanen participated in Monday's morning skate but remains day-to-day. Despite his recent progress, he will miss his 34th straight game, and it remains unclear when he will be ready to return. Heiskanen accounted for five goals, 25 points, 108 shots on net and 85 blocked shots in 50 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.