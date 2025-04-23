Miro Heiskanen Injury: Not ready to return Wednesday

Heiskanen (knee) will miss Game 3 versus Colorado on Wednesday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Heiskanen had five goals and 25 points across 50 regular-season appearances with Dallas in 2024-25. He hasn't played since Jan. 28, but he is getting close to returning, so perhaps Heiskanen will be an option for Game 4 on Saturday. When the 25-year-old is ready to return, he should serve in a top-four capacity and on the first power-play unit.