Miro Heiskanen Injury: Officially ruled out for Game 1

Heiskanen (knee) will not be available for Game 1 against the Jets on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heiskanen has been on the shelf since Jan 28 versus Vegas due to his knee injury, a stretch of 39 games on the sidelines. The blueliner has been traveling with the team and skating, but still hasn't been cleared to play. If Heiskanen can return in the postseason, he figures to see heavy minutes in addition to taking a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.