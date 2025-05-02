Miro Heiskanen Injury: Out for Game 7

Heiskanen (knee) will not play in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Avalanche, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars will face elimination Saturday minus their best defenseman in Heiskanen as well as top winger Jason Robertson (knee), who was also ruled out in head coach Pete DeBoer's update Friday. Heiskanen will miss his 39th straight contest, and he'll only get back into action this campaign if the Stars are able to advance to the second round.