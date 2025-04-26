Fantasy Hockey
Miro Heiskanen Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Heiskanen (knee) won't play in Game 4 against Colorado on Saturday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Heiskanen had five goals and 25 points across 50 regular-season outings with the Stars in 2024-25. He's missed 35 consecutive games between the regular season and playoffs. Heiskanen would likely be playing in a top-four capacity and on the first power-play unit if he were healthy.

Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
