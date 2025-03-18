Fantasy Hockey
Miro Heiskanen Injury: Set to miss first round of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Heiskanen (knee) will probably be unavailable for the opening round of the playoffs, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine on Tuesday.

Heiskanen will miss his 17th straight game against Anaheim on Tuesday. He had knee surgery Feb. 4 and hasn't resumed skating yet, though he has been rehabbing off the ice. Heiskanen has generated five goals, 25 points, 108 shots on net and 85 blocked shots in 50 appearances this season.

