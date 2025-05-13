Miro Heiskanen News: Adds power-play helper in return

Heiskanen notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Heiskanen returned from a 42-game absence due to a knee injury sustained versus Vegas in January. The 25-year-old defenseman was eased back into the lineup, seeing 14:52 of ice time over 19 shifts while the Stars had seven blueliners dressed. Given the length of his absence, it may be a while longer before Heiskanen is near his regular-season average of 25:10 per game. Still, having him back is a big boost to the Stars' blue line, and it puts the team at full strength in the second round.