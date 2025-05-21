Miro Heiskanen News: Sparks comeback effort
Heiskanen scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Both of Heiskanen's points came on power plays early in the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman got the Stars back within a goal and then added a helper on Mikael Granlund's equalizer. This effort gave Heiskanen four points, eight shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff appearances since he returned from a long-term knee injury. He appears to be close to 100 percent, as he's handled a heavier workload over the Stars' last two games, and the team was comfortable enough to go back to six defensemen in the lineup for this series opener.
