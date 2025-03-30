Mitch Marner News: Reaches 90-point mark

Marner posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Marner has a goal and six helpers during his four-game point streak. The 27-year-old reached the 90-point mark Saturday, a level he's achieved four times in his career, all in the last seven seasons. He's at 22 goals, 68 helpers, 154 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-9 rating through 72 appearances. He'll need 10 points over the Maple Leafs' last nine games to secure his first 100-point season.