Mitch Marner News: Riding three-game, six-point streak
Marner had two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa in Game 3.
Marner may frustrate some old-school fans with his sometimes fly-past style, but the guy is a great point producer, and his chemistry with Auston Matthews is undeniable. Marner has one goal and five assists in three games this postseason, and he and the Leafs have a commanding 3-0 series lead.
