Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Three points in playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Marner scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Marner is fresh off his first 100-point regular season, and he kept the offense going to begin the playoffs. The 27-year-old winger racked up 19 of his 102 points over the final 13 contests, so he has plenty of momentum to start the postseason. Marner will continue to operate on the first line and top power-play unit, and he'll be a scoring beast in fantasy playoff pools if the Maple Leafs make a deep run.

