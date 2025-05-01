Mitchell Gibson News: Called up from AHL

Gibson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Gibson will be the Capitals' third goaltender, replacing Clay Stevenson to Hershey in a corresponding move. Gibson saw action in 14 ECHL games with South Carolina, going 12-1-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .933 save percentage. He played one game at the AHL level, allowing two goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 win over Springfield at the start of the regular season.