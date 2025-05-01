Fantasy Hockey
Mitchell Gibson News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Gibson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Gibson will be the Capitals' third goaltender, replacing Clay Stevenson to Hershey in a corresponding move. Gibson saw action in 14 ECHL games with South Carolina, going 12-1-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .933 save percentage. He played one game at the AHL level, allowing two goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 win over Springfield at the start of the regular season.

