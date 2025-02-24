Morgan Barron Injury: Close to returning

Head coach Scott Arniel said Monday that Barron (upper body) is close to returning to game action, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Barron has been sidelined since the end of January due to an upper-body injury, but he's missed just five games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break took place during his absence. While the 26-year-old will be unavailable against the Sharks on Monday, he could return to game action Wednesday against Ottawa or Thursday against Nashville.