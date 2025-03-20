Morgan Barron News: Generates helper

Barron logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

This was Barron's third point in four games (one goal, two assists). The addition of Brandon Tanev at the trade deadline and Barron's subsequent move to center has given the Jets' fourth line a little more scoring punch lately. Barron is now at 11 points, 75 shots on net, 100 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 62 appearances this season.