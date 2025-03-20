Fantasy Hockey
Morgan Barron

Morgan Barron News: Generates helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Barron logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

This was Barron's third point in four games (one goal, two assists). The addition of Brandon Tanev at the trade deadline and Barron's subsequent move to center has given the Jets' fourth line a little more scoring punch lately. Barron is now at 11 points, 75 shots on net, 100 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 62 appearances this season.

Morgan Barron
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
