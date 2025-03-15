Morgan Barron News: Pads lead with goal

Barron scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Barron scored the Jets' fourth goal of the game, earning his first point in seven appearances since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Jets added Brandon Tanev at the trade deadline, and that's led to Barron shifting to center on the fourth line, bumping David Gustafsson out of the lineup. Barron has nine points, 72 shots on net, 97 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 59 appearances.