Morgan Frost Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Frost (undisclosed) did not feel well enough to finish Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported earlier in the evening that the Flyers were working on a trade with the Flames, leading to speculation that Frost's absence was related. Head coach John Tortorella said Frost was not removed for trade-related reasons, though that does not necessarily rule out Frost being part of the deal since it has been thought the 25-year-old forward could use a change of scenery. If this is truly just an injury or illness issue, Frost should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game versus the Avalanche.