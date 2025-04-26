Fantasy Hockey
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Pots power-play goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

MacKinnon doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 late in the first period, and they carried the momentum the rest of the way. The 29-year-old has four goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-2 rating over four playoff contests. Three of his tallies have come with the man advantage as he continues to be the focal point of Colorado's attack.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
