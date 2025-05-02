Fantasy Hockey
Nathan Walker headshot

Nathan Walker News: Nets another goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Walker scored a goal on three shots, dished out three hits, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Walker has scored three times over the last two games. The 31-year-old is still in a fourth-line role, but his line with Alexei Toropchenko and Radek Faksa is providing valuable depth scoring late in the first round. In addition to his three goals, Walker has eight shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over six playoff outings.

Nathan Walker
St. Louis Blues
