Nic Dowd News: Slides assist in win

Dowd notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Dowd snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on a Brandon Duhaime empty-netter in the third period. The 34-year-old Dowd continues to be an important depth forward for the Capitals, functioning as a shutdown center. This was his first point to go with five shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over four playoff games.