Nick Bonino News: Re-ups with HK Olimpija Ljubljana

Bonino inked a one-year contract with HK Olimpija Ljubljana, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Monday.

Bonino spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Slovenian team, recording six goals and 11 helpers in 22 contests. At 37 years of age, Bonino has likely played his final game in the NHL and figures to retire having logged 868 games for the Ducks, Predators, Penguins, Sharks, Canucks, WIld and Rangers -- including a pair of Stanley Cup championship with Pittsburgh.