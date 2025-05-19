Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Bonino headshot

Nick Bonino News: Re-ups with HK Olimpija Ljubljana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Bonino inked a one-year contract with HK Olimpija Ljubljana, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Monday.

Bonino spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Slovenian team, recording six goals and 11 helpers in 22 contests. At 37 years of age, Bonino has likely played his final game in the NHL and figures to retire having logged 868 games for the Ducks, Predators, Penguins, Sharks, Canucks, WIld and Rangers -- including a pair of Stanley Cup championship with Pittsburgh.

Nick Bonino
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now